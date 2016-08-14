At GoBabyGo! we are committed to a single, urgent vision:
All people exploring their world via independent mobility!
Innovation | Design | Research | Consulting
Force Fields
Real world harness systems: ground-breaking shift in comprehensive real-habilitation and community participation.
Recent News
In the driver’s seat with GoBabyGo
MICHELE LEHMAN For the Journal Sep 6, 2016 | EUREKA — A Eureka service organization and two local banks have given the gift of mobility to a Washington child with a crippling disease. Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club, Goodfield State Bank and Heartland Bank provided...
Children with little mobility get some vroom to maneuver thanks to modified battery-boosted rides
By Rick Ruggles / World-Herald staff writer Updated Aug 12, 2016 | Now Madeline Hauschild will be able to drive a toy car just like her brother. On Wednesday, Madeline, 3, received a battery-operated toy car modified so that she could sit in it and make it go forward...
Why Power Wheels Are the Perfect Physical Therapy Tool for Kids
By Kate Horowitz AUG 9, 2016 | It’s 3 p.m. in the basement of the engineering building at Central Connecticut State University. Desks and chairs have been pushed against the walls to make space for the main event. Within this ring is a second circle of adults in...