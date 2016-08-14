At GoBabyGo! we are committed to a single, urgent vision:
All people exploring their world via independent mobility!

Innovation | Design | Research | Consulting

Super Suits

UD Super SuitsFUNctional Fashions: pioneers in wearable tech for kids to explore, learn and grow.

Ride-on Cars

kid in carA community-built race car that empowers the driver to become socially mobile…now!

Force Fields

GoBabyGoCafeReal world harness systems: ground-breaking shift in comprehensive real-habilitation and community participation.

Recent News

In the driver’s seat with GoBabyGo

MICHELE LEHMAN For the Journal Sep 6, 2016 | EUREKA — A Eureka service organization and two local banks have given the gift of mobility to a Washington child with a crippling disease. Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club, Goodfield State Bank and Heartland Bank provided...

Why Power Wheels Are the Perfect Physical Therapy Tool for Kids

By Kate Horowitz AUG 9, 2016 | It’s 3 p.m. in the basement of the engineering building at Central Connecticut State University. Desks and chairs have been pushed against the walls to make space for the main event. Within this ring is a second circle of adults in...

